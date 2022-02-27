ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Marsch agrees terms to become new Leeds United manager

By Graeme Bailey
 2 days ago

Leeds United have agreed terms with Jesse Marsch to become their new head coach, 90min understands, and it's likely the American will be confirmed as Marcelo Bielsa's successor on Monday....

CityXtra

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

Everton and Manchester City joined the footballing community in their support of Ukraine after the east European nation was invaded by Russia last week. As the west looks on in horror and in condemns the actions of Russia President Vladimir Putin, the footballing world has since come together in their support for Ukraine and everyone affected by the brutality caused by Putin's troops.
CBS Sports

Jesse Marsch to Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa sacked; American agrees to join Premier League club as coach

February hasn't been kind to Leeds United. They've conceded 20 goals during a month that saw them draw one game and lose four more as they tumbled closer to the relegation zone. What has happened to last season's Premier League darlings? How did they go from a newly promoted team that finished ninth to a team at risk of dropping back to the Championship? Questions were asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extremely open style of play, but before analyzing that, it's important to note that he was without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and several other members of the team for large portions of the season. Leeds had a thin squad to begin the season, so the numerous injuries have cut extra deep.
Marcelo Bielsa
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
90min.com

Xavi hails impact of Barcelona's January signings

Barcelona manager Xavi has praised the impact of the club's January signings, admitting that his side would be far worse off without them. Despite their well-documented financial woes, Barça went out and made three signings during the January transfer window - bringing Premier League trio Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Camp Nou. The three forwards have contributed 14 goals and assists since joining as the club have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run.
90min.com

Thiago Alcantara replaced by Naby Keita in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final starting XI

Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury during Liverpool's warm-up for their Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday and has been replaced by Naby Keita. The former Bayern Munich star had been named in their starting XI before the game kicked off, but suffered a knock with Keita taking his place. Youngster Harvey Elliott is now on the bench to make up the numbers.
90min.com

Andreas Christensen admits Chelsea contract situation is 'difficult'

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has opened up on his "difficult" contract standoff with the club. The academy graduate is into the final four months of his current deal and there is a growing fear that he will walk away from the Stamford Bridge for nothing in the summer. He is currently comparing Chelsea's most recent proposal to offers from top clubs on the continent.
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick losing patience with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick's patience with Cristiano Ronaldo is 'wearing thin', and the Manchester United interim boss has doubts that the Portuguese superstar is capable of leading the line next season. Ronaldo has scored just one goal in his last ten games, most recently turning in an incredibly wasteful performance as United...
90min.com

Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United confirm departure of manager

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of manager Marcelo Bielsa following a disappointing run of form that has seen the club lose five of their last six Premier League games. Bielsa has watched his side tumble into a relegation battle after shelling 14 goals in the space of a week,...
90min.com

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea 'set £50m price tag' amid Newcastle interest

Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to reports, and Newcastle United are among the sides willing to offer the goalkeeper a route out of Stamford Bridge. The Spain international has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his cameo in Sunday's Carabao...
90min.com

Virgil van Dijk issues title race rallying cry to Liverpool supporters

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool fans not to come to Anfield to support the club if they do not believe that the Reds are in a title race with Manchester City. Liverpool are currently six points adrift of Man City in the Premier League table, but due to their cup final commitments this weekend they do have a game in hand over their title rivals. That lead has already been cut down from 15 points, with Liverpool capitalising on the few slip-ups City have made thus far - most notably last week's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
90min.com

Man Utd 1-4 Man City: Player ratings as Sky Blues win Manchester derby of two halves

Manchester City completed an emphatic second half comeback to beat Manchester United and progress to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup. It may be a cliché but this was most definitely a game of two halves, with key substitutions from City manager Gareth Taylor ultimately proving decisive after Katie Zelem had scored direct from a corner to give United what had been a deserved half-time lead.
90min.com

West Ham 1-0 Wolves: Player ratings as Hammers secure vital three points

West Ham moved up the fifth in the Premier League as Tomas Soucek scored on his birthday to earn the Hammers a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday afternoon. David Moyes' side were fully deserving of the victory and only some poor finishing prevented them from making the result more comfortable. A much-rotated Wolves lacked creativity throughout as they slumped to a second successive league defeat against a European qualification rival.
