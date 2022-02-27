Happy Birthday Jenni 'JWoww' Farley! Celebrate The 'Jersey Shore' Star's Special Day With Five Of Her Greatest Life Moments: Photos

It's Jenni "JWoww" Farley's birthday!

The Jersey Shore star — who has given the world of reality television some of it's most iconic moments — is celebrating her 37th trip around the sun today.

From getting shot to worldwide stardom, starting a family of her own and never giving up on finding love, we have rounded up the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star's best life moments that we've been privy to watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Jenni "JWoww" Farley's life highlights:

Article continues below advertisement

Getting Cast On The Hit MTV Show 'Jersey Shore' In 2009

Source: mega

In 2009, Farley shot to stardom in the hit MTV reality series following a group of twenty-year-olds summering on the shore. While she was working at the NYC nightclub Origins, the network was hosting try outs for "Paris Hilton’s My New BFF," when a pal told her she should try out. Farley was later contacted by a producer who liked her application and was interested in her participating in a competition reality show that eventually became Jersey Shore.

“We were never allowed to meet, talk, we all went to — it’s so funny because it was 10 years ago around this time we all went to this hotel and there were probably 15, 20 of us and they didn’t know which ones they were going to pick so we would have to like slide a note under the door of like what we wanted to eat because we were in a hotel room with no phones, we weren’t allowed to have cell phones, you weren’t allowed to like leave your room unless security took you,” she revealed about the casting process during a 2018 interview on LIVE With Kelly & Ryan.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting Her Own Spin-Off Show 'Snooki & JWoww' In 2012

Source: mega

After the world-wide success of the series — audiences could not help but fall in love with Farley and her close friendship with costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. In 2012, the dynamic duo were green lit for their own spin-off show following the guidettes just being themselves in Long Island.

'JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION' CAST REACTS TO RONNIE ORTIZ-MARGO'S DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST IN NEW SEASON PREMIERE: 'UNBELIEVABLE'

Article continues below advertisement

"It was a concept before the show [was green-lit]. We legitimately just wanted to buy a house together," Farley told MTV News in 2011. "She wanted to get out of her dad's, and I wanted to move out of the home that everyone could see on TV, so they were like, 'Let's shoot it!"

Article continues below advertisement

Marrying Roger Mathews In 2015

Source: mega

Roger Mathews and Farley first met in 2009 while she was filming the first season of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey but did not start dating until 2010. The truck driver, 46, got down on one knee and proposed to the future mother of his children in 2012.

The two married in a lavish ceremony in front of family and friends in October of 2015. After four years of marriage, eight years together, and two children — the couple filed for divorce in September of 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite going through a messy break up that included a restraining order and accusations of abuse — the parents seem to be in a good place currently. After his ex-spouse found love again with Zack Carpinello, Mathews stated during an episode of his podcast, Champ and the Tramp, "I'm happy for her, man. I'm happy for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Giving Birth To Daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews & Son Greyson Valor Mathews

Source: @Jwoww/instagram

On July 13, 2014, Farley and Mathews welcomed their first child, daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews. Two years later, they welcomed their baby boy Greyson Valor Mathews on May 5, 2016.

"Having kids has completely changed my life. It’s hard work, and being a working mom can be tricky as I hate being away from them, but everything I do is for my children," the reality diva told OK! in 2018 about her babies.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve become a much less selfish person, and much more patient. They’ve made me a much better person. I don’t even remember my life before them," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Finding Love Again With Zack Carpinello

Source: mega

Following her divorce from Mathews, Farley found love once again with the 27-year-old professional wrestler. After the two had been friends for years — with Carpinello even attending her 2015 wedding — they took their relationship to the next level in early 2019.

After the pair had been on and off for nearly three years, the athlete popped the question in March of 2021.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton," Farley gushed in an Instagram post along with a picture of the engaged duo. "You're my forever," Carpinello commented under the sweet photo.