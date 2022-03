OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church will resume its freewill dinners on Sunday, March 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. The menu includes scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, roll, and a cookie. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. All are welcome. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO