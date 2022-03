Vanderbilt has experienced more than its fair share of heartbreak on the hardwood over the last few years, and fans left Memorial Gymnasium disappointed again after the Commodores blew a late lead in an 82-78 loss to Florida. The chances of a return to the postseason are more remote than ever with Vanderbilt now below .500 for the first time at 14-15 overall.

