Nickelodeon Kart Racers Strategy Guide – Drift and Win With These Hints, Tips and Cheats

By Harry Slater
Gamezebo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon Kart Racers is all about hitting perfect drifts and boosting your way to victory. It’s got more in common with CSR than Mario Kart, but it’s still a decent chunk of slimy fun. And there are times when you might need some help to cross the finish line in first...

www.gamezebo.com

Reuters

Netflix offers to buy Finnish game studio

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Netflix has offered to buy publicly listed Finnish Next Games (NXTGMS.HE), the mobile games company said in a statement on Wednesday. "We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities," said Netflix's Vice President of games Michael Verdu.
BUSINESS
Motorsport.com

WeatherTech Racing adds Mercedes for Sebring

At the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, WeatherTech Racing and Proton USA ran two Mercedes Benz AMG GT3s alongside its full-season Porsche 911 GT3 R. For the 12-hour race at Sebring, the #97 Mercedes will be run again with backing from Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana. The #79 Porsche entry...
MERCEDES, TX
racer.com

Second WeatherTech Racing entry to return for Sebring

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring defending champion WeatherTech Racing is trying to double its chances of winning the race by entering two cars in GTD Pro, just as it did at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel and Jules Gounon will run the team’s No. 97...
SEBRING, FL
CBS Sports

Danny Ongais, former Indy car and drag racing star, dead at 79

Former Indy car and drag racing star Danny Ongais has died of congestive heart complications in Anaheim Hills, Calif., the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Monday. He was 79. Ongais made history in the world of Indy car racing. He is the only Hawaiian to start the Indianapolis 500 and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

