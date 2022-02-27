Nickelodeon Kart Racers Strategy Guide – Drift and Win With These Hints, Tips and Cheats

Warning: Spoiler ahead.It's hard to fathom what mornings were like before Wordle took over the world. Between the rollercoaster of criticism that the game's too American, too British, too difficult, too easy, it still remains our 5 minutes of joy each day.If you happen to be to the game, the rules are simply. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means you have guessed the letter incorrectly. Hint? It's a pretty bad way to treat someone. The answer for #256 is "NASTY", defined by Google as "very bad or unpleasant."Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

