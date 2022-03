The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road again as they head into Columbus to face off against a Metropolitan Division rival in the Blue Jackets. The Penguins are in second place in the Metro Division with 72 points after snapping a three-game losing streak with their low-scoring 1-0 win over the New York Rangers yesterday. The Blue Jackets find themselves just outside of the playoff race, 10 points behind the Washington Capitals. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO