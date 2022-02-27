Colorado Springs Police bust street racers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are warning drivers about the dangers of street racing and its consequences after busting people participating in the illegal activity.
Around 11:15 Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer came across dozens of vehicles and people street racing near Drennan Road and Astrozon Boulevard.Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death Saturday
Although no arrests have been reported, CSPD wrote, “This is a courtesy reminder that living your life a quarter mile at time, aka street racing, is illegal in the City of Colorado Springs and the State of Colorado. Street racing is not only dangerous but carry with it severe legal and financial consequences.”
CSPD reminded drivers that racing is only allowed when on designated and/or closed courses.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 10