Chelsea FC Make Statement On Ukraine "Situation" Without Mentioning Russia Or Roman Abramovich

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

It was published less than 24 hours after Abramovich's statement about club control.

Chelsea Football Club have published a statement on the "situation in Ukraine" following the country's invasion by Russia.

The statement, which was issued on Sunday morning via the club's official website , read in full:

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

This 24-word message failed to mention Russia or Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

But it was published less than a day after another statement had appeared on ChelseaFC.com in which Abramovich announced that he had given "stewardship and care" of the club to the Chelsea Foundation.

That statement read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2003 - the year he bought Chelsea FC

Abramovich has allegedly been linked to Vladimir Putin and the Russian state

He was named in British parliament by MP Chris Bryant earlier this week.

Mr Bryant revealed that Abramovich had been flagged as a person of interest by the UK's Home Office three years ago due to alleged links to the Russian state.

"I've got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: 'As part of HMG's [Her Majesty's government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,'" Bryant told the House of Commons, as reported by The Guardian .

Bryant went allege that Abramovich had previously admitted to paying for "political influence", before suggesting that the Russian should have some of his assets seized and should not be allowed to own Chelsea FC.

Abramovich still owns the club and his assets have not been seized.

His decision to step back for the time being was a move to "protect Chelsea from the attention he's getting", according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Abramovich had rarely been physically present at Stamford Bridge in recent years anyway.

He withdrew his application for a British Tier 1 investor visa in 2018 with tensions between London and Moscow making the process more difficult for powerful Russians.

Abramovich gained European Union citizenship in Portugal last year.

He was present at Portugal's Estadio do Dragao in May 2021 to watch Chelsea beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final.

SEE ALSO: Daughter Of Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Shares Anti-Putin Message

Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City

