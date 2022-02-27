ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Czech Republic join Poland and Sweden in refusing to play Russia in World Cup play-off

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ofppz_0eQZNSv300

The Football Association of the Czech Republic has announced it will not play Russia for a place at the World Cup finals, should the two countries meet in a play-off next month.

They join Poland and Sweden in refusing to play against Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland are scheduled to face Russia in the World Cup play-offs on March 24, with the winner playing either the Czech Republic or Sweden in the final.

A statement from the Czech Republic said: “The Czech FA executive committee, staff members and players of the national team agreed it’s not possible to play against the Russian national team in the current situation, not even on the neutral venue. We all want the war to end as soon as possible.”

It piles further pressure on Fifa to make a decision regarding Russia’s participation in the World Cup play-offs, with all of their possible opponents now refusing to play against them.

Fifa has not banned Russia from the qualification process, saying only that the Russian Federation would have to find alternative venues outside the country to host matches, but the Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden have now all said that they would refuse to play the country at all while the invasion of Ukraine continues.

It comes as the head of the French Football Federation said Russia should be thrown out of the World Cup play-offs.

Noel Le Graet, the president of the FFF, told Le Parisien newspaper: “The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia.”

Comments / 1

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Le Parisien
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

527K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy