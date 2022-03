Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:. No. 16 Southern California at No. 17 UCLA. The rematch of this rivalry will affect seeding in next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The Trojans and Bruins have already locked up top-four spots and a first-round bye for next week, but are jockeying for position behind No. 2 Arizona. The Wildcats rolled over USC 91-71 to win the Pac-12 regular-season title Monday night while dropping the Trojans into a tie for second with UCLA at 14-5 in conference play. USC won the first meeting 67-64 on Feb. 11 after Drew Peterson scored a career-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds. The winner Saturday gets the No. 2 seed in Las Vegas.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO