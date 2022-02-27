ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Results (2/26): Max Caster, Evil Uno, Lince Dorado In Action

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blitzkrieg! Pro held its PMA event on February 26 from Tower Square/White Lion Brewery in Enfield, Connecticut. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights are below. Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Results (2/26) - B!P Tag Team Championships: MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) def. A Message To You...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

What Cody Rhodes Told DDP About His AEW Departure

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW:. “Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Stephen Jensen
Person
Sky
Person
Evil Uno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pma#Blitzkrieg#Def#Combat#Iwtv#Cdc#Devantes Juba#Austin Luke Bobby#Cal Logan Black#Vsk#Ichiban#Msp#Fightful Select
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Announces Information For Potential Appearances

Johnny Gargano is looking to get back to work in some capacity. On the December 7 episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano gave his farewell speech to NXT, saying he wasn't sure what was next for him as his contract expired. Gargano has said many times that he would be taking time off to be with his family, noting that he had been there through every step of the pregnancy process with Candice LeRae and wanted to continue to be there as she prepared to deliver in February. He also wanted to spend as much time as possible with his family once the baby is born.
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa Is Very Proud Of Lights Out Match With Britt Baker, Talks AEW's Women Demanding More

Thunder Rosa reflects on the Lights Out Match with Britt Baker from St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker had a classic match at St Patrick's Day Slam last year. A groundbreaking match that saw women headlining AEW Dynamite for the first time ever, that rivalry will now extend into this Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view where Thunder Rosa looks to wrestle the Women's Championship away from Britt Baker.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

New United States Champion Crowned On WWE Raw, Damian Priest Snaps

Finn is Too Sweet, while Damian's left salty. Finn Balor captured his first WWE United States Championship on Monday, February 28 but his celebration was short-lived as he was immediately attacked by Damian Priest who seemed to be turning heel off the back of losing his championship. This marks the...
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes & WWE, Cesaro Exit, MJF, Eddie Kingston, AEW Revolution | Fightful Wrestling Roundtable

Episode 4 of Fightful Wrestling Roundtable kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) with panelists, Sean Ross Sapp (Fightful) and Denise Salcedo (Instinct Culture and everywhere else). The week's topics include: Cody Rhodes expected WWE return, what to do with Cesaro, if it's time to go all-in on Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution, MJF vs CM Punk and more.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy