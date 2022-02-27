ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” on SNL

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, performing “Thrills” and “Yr City’s a Sucker” from their 2005 self-titled LP. The band also joined a musical number about the New York subway, cosplaying the Guardian Angels, with James Murphy as Curtis Sliwa, most recently the...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

8 Hilarious John Mulaney Moments From ‘Saturday Night Live’ (VIDEO)

In recent years, only a few Saturday Night Live hosts have really stuck out in the crowd — one of them is John Mulaney. The comedian — who has worked as a writer, producer, and acted on the NBC sketch series — returns for his fifth round as host on Saturday, February 26 with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. In anticipation of his return, we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of Mulaney’s funniest moments on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Swing Revival Revival Sketch With John Mulaney

John Mulaney was the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — opposite musical guest LCD Soundsystem — and last night there were sketches parodying musicals and the “Cupid Shuffle.” In a cut-for-time sketch called “Family Band,” Mulaney tried to kick off a swing revival revival. Alongside SNL cast members Kyle Mooney and Andrew Dismukes, Mulaney tries to convince her sister’s boyfriend (Mikey Day) to get on the train. Check it out below.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of John Mulaney’s Hosting Return

Click here to read the full article. As “Saturday Night Live” returned from Winter Olympics hiatus, it did so with a returning host, comedian and former “SNL” writer John Mulaney. Last night’s episode marked Mulaney’s fifth time hosting “SNL,” an anticipated return, both in terms of his past contributions to the show (both in front of and behind the camera) and in light of what’s been going on in his personal life. Host: John Mulaney As tends to be the case, a stand-up comedian like Mulaney went with a stand-up comedy set for his host monologue. And he addressed the very public...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Eric Wareheim
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Steve Martin
Person
John Mulaney
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcd Soundsystem#New York City Mayor#Snl#Franklin Music Hall#Subway#The Guardian Angels#Republican#Ukrainian#Roadrunner
KTVB

Hallmark Reveals Lineup for March (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its March lineup. In addition to the season 9 return of When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere three original movies, ET can exclusively reveal. ER veterans Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle reunite for the previously announced A Second Chance...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘SNL’ Alum Chris Kattan Was Married Once At the Height of His Fame: Meet His Ex-Wife Sunshine Deia Tutt

A Night at the Roxbury star Chris Kattan rose to fame as a cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1996. The Hollywood funnyman also snagged a recurring role in ABC’s The Middle and a spot on season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2022. He has had several high-profile relationships throughout his time in the spotlight but was only married once to Sunshine Deia Tutt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy