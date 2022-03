Jessica Biel is transforming into murderer Candy Montgomery for an upcoming Hulu series, and new photos from the set of production show the actress' physical change for the role. The show is titled Candy and is based on the true-crime story of Candy Montgomery, a methodist housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore in 1980. In photos published by E! News, Biel is seen in a blue romper, large glasses, and a feathered wig. Interestingly, Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss was originally set to portray Montgomery, but it was reported in October that she had to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

