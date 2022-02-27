ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Is Jealous Of Jade Cargill

By Gisberto Guzzo
 2 days ago

Bryan Danielson is very impressed by Jade Cargill. On January 29, Cargill appeared on the Grapsody podcast and revealed that she has been working with Bryan Danielson as of late. With only 28 singles/tag team matches under her belt, the TBS Champion is one of the fastest-rising and brightest stars in...

WRESTLING RUMORS: Why WWE Star Has Been Missing From TV

It could have worked. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit tricky to find something for everyone to do. That can create quite a few problems and some of them seem to involve WWE just not having any kind of an idea to give to a wrestler. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again and has been the case for the last several months now.
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
What Cody Rhodes Told DDP About His AEW Departure

While speaking to Fightful.com, Diamond Dallas Page provided details about a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes in regards to Cody’s departure from AEW:. “Cody called me two days before. He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.’
WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
Cody Rhodes' Former Tag Team Partner Drew McIntyre Speculates on His WWE Return

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had a short run as WWE Tag Team Champions way back in 2010, yet now find themselves possibly on the same roster again as Rhodes has been rumored for a WWE return ever since his departure from AEW was confirmed. McIntyre was on the In The Kliq podcast this week and was asked about Rhodes, saying he feels that "The American Nightmare" might have the same motivation of returning to WWE that drove McIntyre to do the same in 2017.
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Ronda Rousey Is Happy With Her WWE Role

Eric Bischoff discussed Charlotte Flair defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Here are the highlights:. Whether Flair should be the babyface in the feud because of how Rousey acts towards the crowd:
Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
New United States Champion Crowned On WWE Raw, Damian Priest Snaps

Finn is Too Sweet, while Damian's left salty. Finn Balor captured his first WWE United States Championship on Monday, February 28 but his celebration was short-lived as he was immediately attacked by Damian Priest who seemed to be turning heel off the back of losing his championship. This marks the...
WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Loves to Gamble

Luke Bryan kicked off a string of shows in Las Vegas as part of a residency in early February, which means that the country superstar has some easy access to belly up to a blackjack table. But he won't be out to make money, he says. Prior to the opening...
Johnny Gargano Announces Information For Potential Appearances

Johnny Gargano is looking to get back to work in some capacity. On the December 7 episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano gave his farewell speech to NXT, saying he wasn't sure what was next for him as his contract expired. Gargano has said many times that he would be taking time off to be with his family, noting that he had been there through every step of the pregnancy process with Candice LeRae and wanted to continue to be there as she prepared to deliver in February. He also wanted to spend as much time as possible with his family once the baby is born.
