Peace talks reported between Russia, Ukraine

By Ian Swanson
The Hill
 2 days ago
Multiple media organizations are reporting that Ukraine and Russia will hold peace talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to Sky News that the two sides would hold the talks on the border of Ukraine and Belarus, where some of the Russian troops invading his country had been held.

Zelensky had refused to agree to an earlier request for talks in Belarus, arguing it was not neutral territory.

Sunday was the fourth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been slowed by fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops and private citizens.

Several cities, including the capital of Kyiv, have been bombarded by Russia, and there has been fighting in the streets.

Sky News, referring to a statement from Zelensky's office, said the two delegations will meet "without preconditions" near the Pripyat River.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky had spoken with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin .

"Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return," the statement said, according to Sky News.

Updated at 12:49 p.m.

The Hill

