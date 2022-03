Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether he will play in 2022 or not. If he does, it certainly sounds like it will be with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has had discussions with the Packers about a short-term contract in the event he does decide to return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two sides are negotiating so a contract will be ready if and when Rodgers decides to continue his career.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO