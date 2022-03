Trent McDuffie's name is getting talked about a lot now that NFL Combine week is upon us. The annual event, expected to start back up this week after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have for Washington Huskies participating: McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Cade Otton, and Luke Wattenberg. Jaxson Kirkland would have been No. 5, but the former UW offensive tackle had off-season ankle surgery and has withdrawn his name from consideration. Instead, Kirkland is reportedly petitioning the NCAA to be able to come back for his final year of eligibility.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO