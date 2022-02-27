ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alolan Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go is getting its next wave of Pokémon: Alolan Pokémon. Announced on the Pokémon 25th Anniversary stream, the introduction of Alolan Pokémon will kick off starting on March 1. The event will...

www.polygon.com

Related
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Polygon

New Pokémon Presents livestream coming Feb. 27, on Pokémon Day

The Pokémon Company will stream a new episode of Pokémon Presents on Sunday, Feb. 27, the day also known as Pokémon Day. Sunday’s Pokémon Presents livestream — basically the equivalent of a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct — will kick off at 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST, and will run about 14 minutes, according to a tweet from the Pokémon Twitter account for Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: Crafting, cookbooks, and crafting materials

In this Elden Ring crafting guide, we’ll teach you how to get started with the new crafting mechanic in Elden Ring including where to buy the crafting kit, where to pick up your first few cookbooks, what you’ll be crafting, and where to gather crafting materials. Elden Ring...
RECIPES
Polygon

Everyone loves Sprigatito, the new weed cat Pokémon starter

The new Pokémon generation is on the way, and half the hype of the announcement over Scarlet and Violet is arguing about the new starting Pokémon. There’s a fire-type croc, a cute little duck guy, and then my personal favorite: Sprigatito, the grass cat. While Fuecoco and Quaxly are both cute, I’m a cat person through and through, and Spigatito is an adorable little kitten. For me, it’s an easy choice.
ANIMALS
CNET

Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Valve reveals free new Portal spinoff game for Steam Deck

Here’s a neat Friday surprise: Valve announced a free new game called Aperture Desk Job, and it’s set in the same world as the Portal series. The game will be available to download on Steam starting March 1, and while it is listed as working with Windows PC, Valve’s description says that the game will be “best experienced” on the new Steam Deck handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Rockruff into different Lycanroc forms

Rockruff, the cute puppy Pokémon from Alola, has been added to Pokémon Go and it has slightly specific evolution requirements. Our Pokémon Go Rockruff evolution guide details how to evolve Rockruff into both its Midday and Midnight forms. How to get Lycanroc Midday or Midnight forms. To...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring guide: The best early game staff spell for sorcery

If you’ve decided to make an Intelligence-focused build in Elden Ring, you’re probably wondering what staff you should be using and upgrading early on. Well, good news, because you can get one of the best Intelligence-scaling staffs in the game very early on, if you’re willing to brave some truly nasty areas.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Leads Xbox Game Pass for March

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise hit last year and was on CNET's Top 10 Games of the Year list. It's now making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft revealed its upcoming Game Pass games for March, and the big addition will be Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which hits the subscription service on March 10. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play the game on console, PC and even on the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation Now games for March 2022 revealed

Sony has revealed the new games arriving on the PlayStation Now games service this month during March 2022. The PlayStation Now selection this month includes Shadow Warrior 3, Crysis Remastered, Relicta and Chicken Police Paint It Red. All games are now available to play on the service and the new Shadow Warrior 3 game will be available on the PlayStation Now service until July 4th 2022. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new first-person shooter that combines “fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system” for gamers to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Elden Ring’s Torrent is the ultimate horse companion

Elden Ring’s open world is massive and packed with detail. It takes time and patience to move from one Site of Grace to another, on foot. Luckily, with Torrent, the horse summon, the world is absolutely manageable. The noble steed makes Elden Ring both more and less dangerous, all to the tune of enhancing freedom, exploration, and tomfoolery. To ride Torrent is to know peace, if only briefly; you can journey to what appeared unreachable, only to be slain by the myriad higher-level enemies you find there. It’s incredible.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Wellspring weapons, Tarnation, Come To Pass

Wellspring is a new six-player activity in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. This activity is free to all players and offers a unique way to earn the weapons associated with it. In this Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide, we’ll explain Destiny 2 Wellspring weapons and then show you how to find Come to Pass, Tarnation, Fel Taradiddle, and Father’s Sins.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

New Pokemon for Pokemon Unite, Duraludon Revealed!

The brand new pokemon entry for Pokemon Unite revealed in the recent Pokemon Presents. Celebrating the 26th anniversary, Pokemon Unite Duraludon revealed. Since the list of pokemon before showed an attacker as the next entry, Duraludon may realistically be an attacker. The Steal/Dragon type pokemon has no preevolution or post evolution, therefore expect Duraludon to begin quite strong in the early game.
VIDEO GAMES

