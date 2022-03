BEIJING — China's trade with Russia isn't enough to offset the impact of U.S. and European sanctions on Moscow, according to the White House. In the hours after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the U.S., U.K. and European Union announced new sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow from the global economy. The sweeping measures did not include restrictions on purchases of Russian oil and gas — a significant driver of the local economy.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO