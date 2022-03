ATHENS, Ga. — Everything head coach Rick Barnes said after No. 13 Tennessee's 75-68 win over Georgia on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum:. “I do think Georgia did some really good stuff. They really cut off the ball as well as any team we played all year. We knew coming in, we scouted Georgia and did our prep as hard as we did for any game we’ve played this year. We knew they would spread us out. But starting the game, it was disappointing we allowed them to get some of that. Our offense, early, we did get some good looks at the basket. We missed a number of shots around the rim that we need to make, should make. But Georgia, they’re an incredibly well-coached team. Tom (Crean) does a terrific job. I thought from an execution standpoint they out-executed us.

