Arsenal loanee Karl Hein to be out for at least month after freak accident at home tears thumb ligament off bone

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ARSENAL goalkeeper Karl Hein faces up to two months out after suffering a freak injury at home.

The 19-year-old managed to tear ligaments away from the bone in his thumb when he fell over.

Reading's on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has inadvertently damaged his thumb Credit: Getty

The youngster is on loan at Reading this season and interim Royals manager Paul Ince confirmed the bizarre reason for his absence on Saturday.

Ince said: "[Hein] fell in his house and took the ligament off his bone in his thumb.

"So they're talking four to six weeks out if he doesn't need surgery or two months if it does."

Hein joined the Arsenal academy in 2018 then signed a pro contract a year later - after snubbing Manchester United and breaking his wrist in training.

After appearing for the Gunners' first team during pre-season last summer, he put pen to paper on a new deal in September.

But still yet to make his competitive debut, the ten-cap Estonian international headed to the Championship side to gain experience.

He had made a flying start to life in Berkshire since replacing Luke Southwood in the starting XI.

Defeats to Bristol City and Coventry were followed by a three-match unbeaten streak - their best run since September and included two wins and a first clean sheet since October 16.

And he was sorely missed by Ince and Co this weekend.

were thumped 4-1 at Blackpool, despite taking a 17th-minute lead.

The result leaves the Royals languishing in 21st in the table on 29 points from 34 games, just six clear of the relegation zone.

