ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson reason for SNL absence revealed after her ex Kanye West threatens comic

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5PIF_0eQZHgOl00

KIM Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson's reason for his Saturday Night Live absence is now known after her ex Kanye West threatened the comic.

Pete, 28, was missing during the latest airing of SNL, which was hosted by comedian John Mulaney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjeMA_0eQZHgOl00
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend was not on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auPyP_0eQZHgOl00
The episode was hosted by John Mulaney Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

The comic has taken another acting gig in the newest project by The Purge writer/director James DeMonaco, according to Deadline.

The Suicide Squad actor has landed the role of Max, a troubled young man who works at a sinister retirement home.

When his character starts investigating the haunted building's forbidden fourth floor, he discovers twisted connections to his past and upbringing as a foster child.

While production of the horror film is currently underway, Pete will be absent from the NBC variety show.

As reported by Variety, Pete has been cleared by executive producer Lorne Michaels to work on the production of The Home.

The cast and crew had previously completed the NBC show’s regular dress rehearsal in New York's Studio 8H.

No word on when Pete is expected to return to work on SNL, or if he has another acting gig planned after The Home.

Pete has been dating TV star Kim, ever since she hosted the show back in October 2021.

The two ended up kissing during a wild sketch as Aladdin and Jasmine.

THE FEUD

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is now caught in the middle of an ongoing feud between her new boyfriend and former partner Kanye, 44.

The rapper previously called Pete a "d**khead," accused him of "destroying" their family, and threatened to "beat his a**."

The rap star also slammed The Dirt actor in his latest Instagram diss.

KICKED OFF SOCIAL MEDIA?

Kanye claimed he had "ran Skete off the gram" when the comedian deleted his account.

Kanye shared a snapshot and posted a snapshot of Pete's empty profile, which was captioned: "No posts yet."

He continued mocking him: "Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

While Kanye has taken credit for Pete’s departure from social media, a source revealed to ET that the star deleted his account to show his support for his girlfriend, who filed for divorce back in February 2021.

The insider claimed: “Pete has been supportive of Kim and they are staying positive about their relationship and enjoying how things are going.

"Pete doesn't want to be involved in the drama so he deleted his Instagram account."

Another source told Page Six that Pete had "deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.

“Pete is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life."

The source concluded: “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwVB9_0eQZHgOl00
Pete is dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Credit: Instagram/Flavor Flav
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5AvT_0eQZHgOl00
Pete and Kim were in a SNL sketch together when she hosted- they ended up kissing, too Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kggpw_0eQZHgOl00
Kim's ex Kanye West has been taking shots at Pete for weeks Credit: AFP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
James Demonaco
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Lorne Michaels
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Nbc#The Home#Aladdin#Instagram
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Holds Kim Kardashian Look-ALike Chaney Jones In His Arms In Cozy Selfie

Things are heating up between Ye and Chaney Jones. The pair cozied up to each other in a new photo, and like usual, Chaney looked identical to Kim Kardashian. Kanye West popped up on model Chaney Jones‘ Instagram Stories on Monday, February 28, and the pair looked very comfortable together. Ye, 44, and the 24-year-old gorgeous look-alike of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cozied up to each other in the cute selfie. Kanye stood behind Chaney and lovingly placed his arms around her as she snapped the pic for her 260,000 IG followers to see.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Allow Chicago West and True Thompson's Sweet Run In Melt Your Heart

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. While out running errands on Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West bumped into someone very unexpected: Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. And of course, upon seeing each other—in Target of all places!—the two did what any little cousins would do in that fated moment: celebrate with a huge hug and proceed to jump around in circles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy