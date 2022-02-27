ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are we in a real estate bubble?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – At the end of 2021, home prices were 18.5% higher than they had been just a year before, according to CoreLogic. And just when you think prices couldn’t possibly get any higher, they have. In January 2022, home prices climbed yet again as home inventory reached a record low,...

Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The nation’s 10 most overvalued housing markets face a new real estate world

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Mortgage rates are nearly three-fourths of a percent higher than they were a year ago, and home prices rose nationwide by 18.8% annually in December, making it harder than ever to find an affordable place to live. But in some cities, it’s a lot harder to find a home than others.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Why your rent is going up

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual. State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
PIX11

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Buying is more affordable than renting in these cities

Across the US rent is rising so fast that in many cities buying has become more affordable than renting, even with sky-high home sale prices. The national median rental price jumped 19.8% in January from a year ago, marking the eighth straight month of double-digit increases, according to a report from Realtor.com. The national median rent was $1,789 last month.
HOUSE RENT
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
Tampa Bay Times

Seamless Home Sales, Top Real Estate Agents, and as Low as 2% Commission

There’s no denying that when you think about the largest decisions a person makes during their lifetime, buying and selling a home have a way of sneaking up right towards the top of that list. In fact, according to several social psychologists, it’s often ranked the 4th largest decision a person will make during their lifetime, and quite frankly, those stats make sense. Navigating the world of real estate is no easy feat, from understanding the financial aspect of it to the nuances of profitable upgrades, the right marketing to get the right buyer, etc. Born from the need to simplify and streamline the often tedious process of home selling, several top brokerages have fought for the attention of eager home sellers, but none have managed to catch the eye quite like the team at IDEAL AGENT. To understand their home selling model is to understand their allure so we sat down with their CEO and Founder, Steve Johnston who is no stranger to the real estate world, to learn more about what inspired the creation of IDEAL AGENT.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Four Differences Between Real Estate Syndications And Real Estate Investment Trusts

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Disrupt Equity. Learn more about preferred equity & our investment opportunities by visiting our website. There are numerous ways to invest in real estate. Some people like to buy a single-family home and rent it out, taking advantage of rental income and potential capital appreciation. However, one way I have found that can be potentially lucrative is to invest in real estate through group real estate investing.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Foreclosure Starts Soar While Pending Home Sales Sink

The U.S. housing market appears to have begun 2022 on the wrong foot, with newly published data on January activity reporting foreclosures at their highest levels in two years while pending home sales continue to decline. What Happened: On the foreclosures front, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported that home...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Rent prices keep rising—here are the 25 most expensive U.S. cities to rent a 1-bedroom apartment

Rent prices continue to rise, as increasing housing costs have driven up rent prices all winter — a season in which home and rent prices are typically at their cheapest. As of Feb. 1, one-bedroom and two-bedroom median rents are up 13% and 16%, respectively, since Feb. 2019, according to Zumper's National Index, which tracks the top 100 rental markets in the U.S.
HOUSE RENT

