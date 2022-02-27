Longtime owner of Sioux City restaurant retiring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 34 years ago, Perry Antonopoulos created Harvey’s restaurant from nothing, and has turned it into a staple of the Riverside community.

For Perry Antonopoulos, it was just another Saturday, coming into his restaurant at 4 a.m. to set up for the busy breakfast rush, but with his retirement just two days away, server Amy Kranz said it hasn’t been a normal week.

“They’re flocking in, flocking in. This is a lot of business we’ve had because everyone wants to see Boss,” said Kranz.

Antonopoulos has served pancakes, coffee and a whole lot more to the Riverside community for more than three decades with some customers coming to his restaurant since he first opened doors, and while he said he’ll miss seeing friends everyday, it’s time to relax and spend time with family.

“I started a long time ago and I’m still here and it’ll be hard for me to go, but it’s time for me to enjoy life a little bit,” said Antonopoulos.

Luckily for fans of Harvey’s, new owner Roberto Padilla said all of the traditions that Perry has built over the years will remain the exact same.

“We want to keep the same things and everything that’s here like he’s done all this time,” said Padilla, who will take over ownership on March 1.

Kranz has worked as a server for more than 15 years and said she’s never been around a leader like Perry.

“And I’ve never seen a boss work as hard as Perry, from the crack of dawn to the closing to. I mean blood, sweat and tears in this place. I can’t say enough, he’s taught us how to work hard,” said Kranz.

Perry said now that he’ll be retired, it’s time to take a trip but he’s not sure about the destination quite yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.