Walt Disney World is taking guests on a journey to a galaxy far, far away with the launch of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive two-day experience launching on March 1st. The immersive (and expensive) experience puts guests directly into the middle of the Star Wars story, allowing them to spend a couple of days on what is essentially a cruise through outer space. Guests are "transported" to the Halcyon for its 275th anniversary voyage, and that entry process is a unique experience in its own right.

