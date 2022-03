PFL Challengers fighter Mark Martin has provided an update on his recovery following a gruesome eye injury during his last fight. While he may have enjoyed some success against Dilano Taylor, the night didn’t end well for Mark Martin on Friday as he lost due to a doctor stoppage between the first and second round. The reason for the stoppage was because the eye of Martin was bulging out of the socket, which his manager believes happened because he blew his nose which led to the pressure causing an escalation of the initial injury.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO