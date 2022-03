The CR-Scan Lizard has potential, but buggy software and a mediocre scan quality hold it back. Even if you have one of the best 3D printers, you’re faced with a dilemma: what do I print? If you’re a talented artist, you can design your own models and, if not you can free ones on sites such as a Thingiverse. You can even convert a 2D logo into a 3D print. However, if you want to take a real-world object and make it printable, you’ll need a 3D scanner.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO