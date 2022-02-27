ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

City Budgets $15,00 for Little League, $400,000 for Street Resurfacing

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
Portsmouth’s proposed capital improvement budget includes $4 million for a water treatment plant, $15,000 for Little League, and $200,000 for Streets and Traffic.

The most significant expenditure is a total of $4,356,000 for a new water treatment plant, water plant maintenance, water tower maintenance, water lines, and water machinery and expenses.

An additional 300,000 is allocated for sewer improvements, maintenance, and equipment.

If Council approves the current proposed budget, Municipal Court gets $12,000 for flooring and $38,000 for a new vehicle.

Citizens tired of bumpy roads will be happy to know that the budget allocates $400,000 for street repair. There’s also $20,000 for guardrail replacement, $60,000 for road striping and signals, money for equipment.

For the Portsmouth Police Department, $430,000 is allocated for Tasers, six squad cars, radio equipment, and computers.

Portsmouth and Scioto Little League can expect $15,000 if the current budget is approved and the cemetery $16,000 for mowers and $30,000 for mausoleum repair.

The Portsmouth City Health Department gets $36,000 for building renovations and $27,000 for vehicles.

An additional $143,000 is proposed to the Market Street Pavilion with $71,000 for signs to help people find their way.

The budget is subject to the approval of the City Council.

Oran Crabtree Says Rehab Centers Drain On County Finances

If Oran Crabtree has his way, there will be two Crabtree brothers serving as Scioto County Commissioners. Crabtree is facing off against long-time commissioner Bryan Davis in this May’s primary election. His brother Keith is taking aim at the seat held by Scottie Powell. Crabtree has lived his whole...
