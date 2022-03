The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter a Sunday showdown against the Maryland Terrapins sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. The Buckeyes rank No. 22 in the AP Top 25 with an 18-7 overall record and an 11-5 mark in Big Ten play, while Maryland has struggled to a 13-15 mark and a 5-12 record in the league. However, Maryland has won two of three and has a home win over an Illinois squad with Big Ten title aspirations earlier in the season. You can catch all the action on CBS and stream the game live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO