Premier League

Newcastle are 'eyeing a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga', with the Blues 'ready to listen to offers around the £50m mark' for the most expensive shot-stopper EVER

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Newcastle are monitoring Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Blues reportedly ready to listen to offers in the region of £50million.

The 27-year-old has spent the last four seasons at Stamford Bridge since Chelsea forked out £72m on him in 2018, which remains a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

However, he has had to play second fiddle to Edouard Mendy for much of the last two campaigns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtZyC_0eQZ8NX800
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga may leave the club if they receive a suitable offer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzQmZ_0eQZ8NX800
He's acted as Edouard Mendy's understudy for much of the last 18 months at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea may now be prepared to offload him, and he could depart the west London club in the coming months if they receive a bid around the £50m mark for his services, according to the Daily Star.

It is understood that they could be willing to accept a loan with an obligation to buy from a potential suitor.

Newcastle are believed to be keen on signing Kepa, but they could face competition for his signature from a number of LaLiga teams.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is an admirer of the club's current shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, who has kept three clean sheets in his last five matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kQKa_0eQZ8NX800
Eddie Howe could look to replace Martin Dubravka with Kepa at Newcastle in the summer

The club's ambitious owners want to strengthen Newcastle's squad considerably this summer, though, should they stay in the Premier League, and it appears that Kepa is viewed as an upgrade on Dubravka.

The Spanish goalkeeper had a difficult first couple of seasons in England, but has had somewhat of a resurgence in 2021-22.

In 13 appearances this term, he has kept seven clean sheets for Thomas Tuchel's men.

He has performed heroics in cup competitions, helping Chelsea to three penalty shootout victories.

Two of those came in the Carabao Cup, and he could be in line to start Sunday's final against Liverpool, having got the nod over Mendy in every round of the competition to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXRKs_0eQZ8NX800
Kepa has come to Thomas Tuchel's rescue at Chelsea at times, especially in penalty shootouts

PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#London Club#The Daily Star#Laliga#Magpies#The Premier League#Spanish
