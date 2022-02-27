ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Hold Preliminary Talks With Mauricio Pochettino

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Manchester United are currently searching for a new permanent manager and have reportedly held preliminary talks with one of their main targets, Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has been one of the leading candidates for the job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club last year.

According to UnitedMuppetiers , a reliable source surrounding all things United have stated that ' preliminary talks have occurred with Pochettino '.

United have also been linked with Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag but as stated by UnitedMuppetiers , United are ' yet to ask nor have been granted permission to speak to Ten Hag '.

It's believed that Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of Ten Hag but is also open to Pochettino taking the reigns at United from next season.

Pochettino is currently managing French giants PSG, who UnitedMuppetiers say have already got a replacement lined up for Pochettino.

Reports in the past have suggested that United will work to appoint a new manager before or just after the conclusion of the current season.

Daily Mail

Manchester United confirm their hunt for a new manager has officially begun as they search for the man to 'get us back challenging for top domestic and European trophies'... with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino top of the list

Manchester United are in the process of conducting a 'thorough' search for a new manager who can 'get them back challenging for top domestic and European trophies', the club's football director John Murtough said. As the club's latest financial figures revealed a 7.3 per cent increase in revenues as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Darren Fletcher insists Man United's on-loan youngsters will be given a chance to impress when they return for pre-season... with the likes of Brandon Williams and James Garner performing well away from Old Trafford this season

Darren Fletcher has revealed a number of on-loan Manchester United youngsters will be given a chance to impress when they return in the summer for pre-season. United currently have a total of 13 players out on loan, including the likes of Brandon Williams, Amad Diallo, Teden Mengi and Tahiti Chong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

