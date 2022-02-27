ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

“It has been listed in the internal schedule of WrestleMania 38”; Update on Vince McMahon’s in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

By Ishaan Rathi
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. The Chairman of WWE has been out of the ring for over a decade now and the rumors of him returning for another match on the 38th edition of the Grandest Stage of them All has shocked...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlinginc.com

Another Top Title Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Both of WWE’s top women’s championships will be defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that WWE confirmed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair on Saturday, April 2nd. WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend...
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
WWE
CinemaBlend

The Pros And Cons Of Vince McMahon Fighting Pat McAfee At WrestleMania

We’re a little more than a month away from WrestleMania, and while the top of the card is pretty well set, there still aren’t a ton of other matches we know for sure we’re getting. Instead, what we have are a lot of rumors and assumptions based on a combination of storylines and reports from various insiders. The latest of the rumors is that WWE owner Vince McMahon will wrestle commentator Pat McAfee in a match on one of the nights. Let’s break this down and talk about all the pros and cons.
WWE
411mania.com

Corey Graves Weighs In On Rumored Returns For WrestleMania 38

With rumors flying about some big returns to WWE for WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took a moment to talk about them on this week’s After the Bell. As has been reported, Steve Austin is rumored to be returning for a match against Kevin Owens while Cody Rhodes’ potential WWE return is speculated to be returning to WWE ahead of the show.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Plans To Unify The Titles At WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time, and Brock Lesnar recently became the WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Reigns and Lesnar are set to face off in the main event of WrestleMana 38, and both titles will be on the line.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#The Show Of Immortals
411mania.com

Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
PWMania

What Vince McMahon’s Return Says About WWE

Vince McMahon is the emperor of sports entertainment, and was willing to sacrifice his time, energy, and his body for his business. Say what you want about the third generation promoter, he was willing to go as far as and even occasionally further than the performers on his pay roll. You often heard, Vince wouldn’t ask any of his wrestlers to do something that he wasn’t willing to do himself. Vince has taken the bumps through tables, bled on pay-per-view, and his share of vicious chair shots.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Picks His One Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Appearing on WWE’s new “My WrestleMania Moment” series on YouTube, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked to pick his all-time favorite WrestleMania moment. “You want me to pick my favorite WrestleMania moment? It’s pretty much impossible,” Reigns responded. “I have so many of them, I’m a 5-time, soon to be a 6-time WrestleMania main eventer. I should have been a 7-time main eventer if real life [COVID-19] didn’t happen.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Comments On Vince McMahon Reportedly Wrestling At WrestleMania 38

Booker T gave his thoughts on reports about Vince McMahon wrestling again during his Hall of Fame podcast. McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy