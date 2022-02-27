ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares’ Cold Streak Will End Very Soon

By About
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been on a career-worst cold streak in terms of goal scoring lately. (Aside from his rookie season). However, there are encouraging signs that suggest John Tavares won’t go much longer without a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Particularly in...

editorinleaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Capitals Fall to Toronto Maple Leafs for 6th Straight Loss at Home

Caps fall to Toronto for 6th straight loss at home originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals battled back from a 3-1 deficit, but fell 5-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday for their sixth straight loss at home. Here are some observations from the game. Another poor...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nylander
Person
Alexander Kerfoot
Person
John Tavares
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Laviolette didn’t sugarcoat the feeling around the Washington Capitals after losing a third consecutive game in regulation and sixth in a row at home. “I think guys will probably leave the rink angry,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s probably angry.”. Anger and frustration...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Crosby’s late winner, Canucks stay in it

The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs' Campbell confident he'll 'snap out of' recent slump

It's been a roller coaster of a campaign for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. Prior to January, the busy Campbell was a surefire Vezina Trophy candidate who sat near the top of the league with a .937 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average. The 30-year-old cooled off considerably...
NHL
iheart.com

Stars Double Up Sabres

Michael Raffl scored a pair of goals as the Stars doubled up the Sabres 4-2 in Dallas. Raffl broke open the game with his first period goal, then gave the team some breathing room with his second period score. Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also notched goals for Dallas, which improved to 29-20-and-3. The Stars have won four of their last six. Dallas returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts the Kings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL

Marner leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

FIRST STAR - MITCHELL MARNER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS. Marner led the NHL in goals (t-9), assists (14) and points (23) across 12 games to help the Maple Leafs (35-14-4, 74 points) go 7-4-1 in February and move into a tie - in terms of points - for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner found the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances, highlighted by seven multi-point performances and four outings with at least three points. That included career highs of four goals and six points Feb. 26 at DET (4-2-6) - the most goals and points in a game by a Toronto player since March 25, 2019 (John Tavares) and April 11, 2006 (Mats Sundin), respectively. Marner recorded two other multi-goal games during the month: Feb. 1 at NJD (2-2-4) and Feb. 7 vs. CAR (2-1-3), with the latter featuring his second career overtime goal (also Feb. 1, 2020 vs. OTT). The 24-year-old Markham, Ont., native - who ranked 72nd in League scoring entering February (12-21-33 in 32 GP) - now sits 14th in the Art Ross Trophy race with 21-35-56 in 44 total contests this season.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK - Leafs 5, Caps 3

At night's end, they were left to ruminate yet another loss, a 5-3 setback to the Leafs. For the first time since they lost seven straight games in regulation at the long since demolished Capital Centre from Oct. 14-Nov. 11, 1981, the Caps have lost six straight regulation decisions on home ice.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Canadiens

WINNIPEG - Andrew Copp will return to the Winnipeg Jets (23-21-9) line-up tonight as they take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight for the first time since last spring's second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Copp has missed the last six games as he worked his way back from a...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NHL

Marner's six-point performance didn't surprise Maple Leafs legend Sittler

Toronto forward 'great player,' says Hockey Hall of Famer who holds NHL single-game scoring record. When Mitchell Marner scored six points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 10-7 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, it wasn't surprising to Darryl Sittler, the NHL single-game record holder with 10.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Auston Matthews named the NHL’s first star of the week

Matthews scored four goals and nine points in four games with the Maple Leafs between Feb. 21 and 27, including three multi-point outings. The 24-year-old forward posted four points in Toronto’s 10–7 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 26. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was not...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: DeBrusk’s first hat trick; Maple Leafs’ stars deliver

Less than a minute into the second period of Bruins – Kings, Jake DeBrusk already recorded his first career hat trick. That also happened to be the first three goals of the game, making it a natural hat trick. DeBrusk factored into what was a long night (figuratively) for...
NHL
ESPN

NHL pending free agents on the rise, including Patrik Laine, Nazem Kadri

Patrik Laine is living his best life -- and it's about time. The Blue Jackets winger had been stumbling ever since the Winnipeg Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. That transaction -- which swapped Pierre-Luc Dubois for Laine and Jack Roslovic -- was meant to be a fresh start for Laine, but it had mostly been fresh pain. At least, until lately.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Mrazek, Marner & Bunting

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news from last night’s 10-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was for most hockey fans one of the most fun games – ever. Exceptions would be family members of the four goalies who played (and of course them) and the coaching staff for each team involved.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

235K+
Followers
435K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy