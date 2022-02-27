Traffic Alerts: Feb. 27
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive have been closed. LCSO closed the lanes after an 8ft hole formed in the road due to a water line break.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive have been closed. LCSO closed the lanes after an 8ft hole formed in the road due to a water line break.
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 0