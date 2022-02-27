ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Traffic Alerts: Feb. 27

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive have been closed. LCSO closed the lanes after an 8ft hole formed in the road due to a water line break.

