ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Pro Trump Congressional Candidate Tom Norton Agrees to File Financial Statement and Pay Fine

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Norton, a pro-Trump Republican running in the Michigan primary, has acknowledged “credit card trouble” and a DUI after a report by Business Insider. Norton,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Congressional candidates removed from ballot

FRANKLIN — Election officials removed two local candidates for the Sixth Congressional District from the ballot. The Johnson County Democratic Party challenged Rev. Mark J. Powell, a Whiteland resident running for U.S. Congress, before the Indiana Election Commission on Friday in Indianapolis. He failed to comply with state election law, which says a primary election candidate is only eligible if they voted for that party in the previous two elections. The exact law — Title 3, Article 8, Chapter 2, Section 1 — was changed last year and took effect in January.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
KESQ News Channel 3

Congressional candidate Will Rollins discusses campaign

In what could be one of the more competitive Congressional races in California, Democrat Will Rollins plans to challenge longtime Republican congressman Ken Calvert, who will be seeking re-election in the 41st District, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rollins about why he's running and the issues The post Congressional candidate Will Rollins discusses campaign appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
MSNBC

'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling

New memos obtained by The New York Times reveal the Trump campaign was attempting to buy more time to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, a memo obtained by The Washington Post suggests Trump allies planned to use NSA data in an attempt to show foreign powers meddled in the election to help Biden win. Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade explains this could possibly result in a "very serious conspiracy charge."Feb. 4, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Norton
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Statement#Dui#Republican#Business Insider#Bi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marco Rubio says VP ‘can’t simply decide’ to overturn election but refuses to say Trump is wrong for saying so

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida refused to answer whether he believes Donald Trump was wrong to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, pointing instead to the prospect of the former president’s potential 2024 campaign.The senator told Face The Nation on CBS on Sunday that “vice presidents can’t simply decide not to certify an election”, breaking from the former president’s baseless assertion that Mr Pence “could have overturned” the results of the election during a joint session of Congress to certify the results.When pressed by host Margaret Brennan whether he agrees...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy