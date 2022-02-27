ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Invasion Will Be TikTokked

By Stephen L. Carter
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s war for Ukraine’s territory is being waged with tanks and artillery, but the battle for the world’s hearts and minds is being fought largely on social media — and there, at least, Vladimir Putin is losing. Cell phone videos of desperate Ukrainians huddled in...

www.washingtonpost.com

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Vladimir Putin
Thurgood Marshall
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
NPR

Thousands rush to enlist in Ukraine's army to fight the Russian invasion

On Thursday, Volodymyr Omelyan and his family awoke to the sound of missile blasts nearby. "I'm not a natural-born killer, and I never dreamed to be that type of guy," said Omelyan, who served as Ukraine's infrastructure minister from 2016 to 2019. But he says he sees enlisting as a way to protect his family. And he's confident in the war's outcome.
