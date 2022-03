In a final minute of regulation filled with clutch shots and go-ahead buckets, Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn called glass -- and then he called game. With 1.5 seconds left on Tuesday evening between the No. 10 Badgers and visiting No. 8 Purdue, the Wisconsin freshman broke a 67-all game with a heave from the 3-point line that smooched off the glass and into the cup, giving the Badgers at least a share of the Big Ten title for the second time in three years in a 70-67 win.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO