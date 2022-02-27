Woman, 74, dies in Brooklyn apartment fire

A 74yr old woman was pronounced dead on scene after a three alarm fire broke out inside a four story residence at 367 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday February 26, 2022. 2315. Photos taken on Sunday February 27, 2022. 0750. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A 74-year-old woman died in a fast-moving fire that consumed her Brooklyn apartment, police said Sunday.

The blaze broke out inside the four-story building on Tompkins Ave. near Putnam Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 11:15 p.m. Saturday and quickly grew to three alarms, cops said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control about 2 a.m.

The victim was found dead in a third-floor apartment after the blaze was extinguished. Her name was not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.