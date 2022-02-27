ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Fungus farming: how to grow your own mushrooms

By James Scrivens
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jh7xd_0eQZ6MIJ00
Growing mushrooms is very easy to do in a home garden. Photograph: DianaThomas/Stockimo/Alamy

James Scrivens is head mushroom grower at the fungal research project Coed Talylan

We’ve seen a big demand for grow-kits and cultivation courses over the last couple of years. There’s really no excuse for not growing mushrooms if you have a garden. As well as producing a delicious crop, mushroom mulches (the layers of material in which fungi grow) keep down weeds, retain moisture and help build the soil to grow healthy plants.

There are various ways of growing mushrooms at home, but we’ll focus on mulches here. A good species to start with is the garden giant, also known as the wine cap or king stropharia. These are big, meaty mushrooms, delicious in stews, easy to culture and quick to grow (make sure to pick them before they get too big and lose their flavour).

Start in March or April to avoid the risk of frost. Choose a semi-shaded spot, ideally among fruit bushes or trees, which will benefit from the mulch. Get your hands on mushroom spawn. Spawn is a substance, usually grain, that’s been treated with the fungal culture or mycelium you need to grow mushrooms. We sell it but it is available from farms or grow-kit shops.

For the substrate, source two or three large cardboard boxes stripped of plastic and without too much ink; a couple of wheelbarrows of fresh woodchip (not more than a month old) containing more hardwood than softwood (call your local tree surgeons or landscape gardeners and ask if they have any); and a 1kg bag of straw, which you can get from a pet shop.

For 1.5kg of mushroom spawn, prepare an area of 1-2m 2 for the bed. Dig out any persistent weeds. Cover the ground with a layer of cardboard and saturate with water, piercing holes in the cardboard where water is pooling. Cast a third of the spawn over the surface, making occasional small islands, then cover evenly with 3cm depth of woodchip and water lightly.

Create a second layer of cardboard, using smaller, torn-up strips, and thoroughly saturate. As before, cast the spawn and cover with 3cm of woodchip.

Repeat the process to create a third layer. Finally, cover the bed with a layer of straw and water it once more thoroughly. Water every day for the first week, then every other day for the next three weeks, and once a month thereafter – unless there is enough rain.

After four to eight months, the mycelium should have grown through the woodchip. Keep an eye on the bed when fruiting conditions are good – at temperatures of 14-18C, often when sunshine has followed rain. The mushrooms will be ready to pick after 48 hours of appearing. (Be sure to properly identify your garden giant mushroom: it should have a thick white stem, a burgundy to brown cap, greyish gills and black spores.)

After two harvests, add a 5-10cm layer of woodchip before winter and cover with straw. You can do this for two-three years, after which it is best to make a new bed. You can easily propagate more beds by taking the myceliated woodchip from your original as your “spawn”. Or expand your horizons and try growing a different mushroom, such as oyster or wood blewits.

Coed Talylan is a land trust with area dedicated to growing a diverse fungi population. The centre runs two-day mushroom growing courses, as well as selling mushroom spawn.

• This article was amended on 28 February 2022. The main image was changed because an earlier image included mushrooms that are poisonous; and the headline was amended to correctly refer to “fungus farming” rather than “fungi farming”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

This man’s dying words changed my life

It was 26 May 2017 on the Portland MAX light rail service when a white supremacist named Jeremy Christian began threatening two teenage girls; one of the girls was black, the other in hijab. Three other men, all strangers on the same train, stood up to Christian, defending and ultimately saving the girls. Christian attacked the three men with a knife, killing 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and injuring Micah David-Cole Fletcher.
PUBLIC SAFETY
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Mushroom#Fruit#Oyster#Dianathomas
Kankakee Daily Journal

How to unclog a toilet -- quick and easy!

No one likes to talk about it, but truth be told, it happens. Toilets malfunction. They get clogged. Sure, it’s inconvenient, but more than that, downright embarrassing if you’re somewhere other than the privacy of your own home. Here’s a cheat sheet so you’ll know ahead of time how to unclog a toilet.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

The Room You Should Always Organize First, According to Experts

Can organizing just one room in your home actually make a difference? For those who tend toward an “all or nothing” approach to cleaning and organizing, the idea of one room tidied and organized to perfection seems great — but not as great as if every room were tidied and organized. Often, though, trying to get to every room can leave you with exactly zero rooms which are fully organized — and ultimately create a whole lot of mess.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy