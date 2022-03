Artistic talent is not restricted by age, as is evident in the Art is Ageless® exhibition coming up next week in downtown Salina. Works by artists ages 65 and older will be on display during Salina Presbyterian Manor's annual juried exhibition March 8-10. Due to COVID-19, the exhibition will be in the Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 8 and 9 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10.

SALINA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO