Latest On Russia-Ukraine War: Explosions Near Kyiv As Troops Advance On Capital City

By Michael Cohen
 2 days ago
Two large explosions were reported south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Sunday morning, near Vasylkiv, the location of a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks. The developments come amid a barrage of cruise and ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Latest: As Russian troops continue advancing on the capital city, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens to defend the country.

"Each Ukrainian should keep one thing in mind: if you can stop and destroy the occupiers -- do it," he said. "Everyone who can come back to Ukraine -- come back to defend Ukraine."

In a video message Saturday afternoon, Zelensky declared, "We have withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks. Fighting continues in different cities and regions of our country."

Ukraine's prime minister announced the country was closing its borders with Russia and Belarus starting Monday, and only Ukrainian citizens would be able to cross into Ukraine from those two countries.

Russian Troops Advancing: Britain's Ministry of Defense said most of the Russian forces are only 18.6 miles from the center of Kyiv, warning that casualties are "likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin."

A local journalist, reporting on the developments near Kyiv, tweeted that a push by Russian troops into the capital may come at a heavy cost.

An adviser to Ukraine’s president claimed that Russia’s assault on Kyiv is not advancing and that about 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the invasion began. “We are striking the enemy around Kyiv. The enemy is not moving for now,” Oleksiy Arestovych said.

There was no immediate response to the claim from the Kremlin.

At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move as of Sunday, according to a United Nations relief agency. The U.N. added that the actual figures were likely to be "considerably higher".

Russian defense spending is roughly ten times that of Ukraine and has about 900,000 active personnel and 2 million in reserve, compared to Ukraine's 196,000 and 900,000 reservists.

International Community Reaction: The U.S., along with France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced Saturday evening that they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world. The countries also pledged to "collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for [Vladimir] Putin."

Meanwhile, China has declined to criticize Russia's attack, and abstained on voting for a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

