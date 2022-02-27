Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off on Monday

Restaurant Week Toledo kicks off Monday for a local culinary experience that also supports a worthy cause.

The menus from 36 area restaurants participating in this year’s event feature a wide range of choices, from a 30-ounce ribeye to a classic hamburger to avocado toast and a latte. A portion of proceeds from every meal sold at the participating restaurants throughout the week will benefit Leadership Toledo youth programming, said Anna Toney, Leadership Toledo executive director.

“There’s something for everyone, whether you’ve got a $5 budget or a $50 budget. Everyone can participate in Restaurant Week Toledo, which is really what we love,” Mrs. Toney said.

Now in its 12th year, the event celebrates the local food scene, and several chefs are rolling out new dishes in honor of Restaurant Week Toledo. That includes the Leaf and Seed Cafe, a downtown vegan restaurant participating in the event for the first time.

What: Restaurant Week ToledoWhen: Feb. 28 to March 6.Info: Restaurant Week Toledo, go to restaurantweektoledo.com.

Leadership Toledo, go to leadershiptoledo.org

New versions of flatbreads and pastas, which are typically served on weekends, will be available during the week, including a mushroom, sausage and caramelized onion flatbread with herb cream cheese. Also available is a garlic-infused olive oil base flatbread with mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted tomato, sweet onion, tofu ricotta and fresh basil. Penne pasta with walnut Bolognese sauce or cashew alfredo will also be featured along with minestrone soup, loaded baked potato soup, berry cobbler and vegan tiramisu.

“We believe so strongly in Toledo and especially the downtown area and our fellow restaurants that are here,” said Leaf and Seed owner Susan Herhold. “It’s a good community, and I feel that giving back to local is a big deal. Leadership Toledo, and what they do for Toledo, is amazing and anything we can do to support them is a go.”

Restaurant Week Toledo patrons can access free digital passports online for the chance to win gift cards and prizes while eating at participating restaurants. In addition, menus, pickup service information, hours of operation and locations are also available online, making the process of selecting a restaurant as easy as possible, Mrs. Toney said.

Loma Linda Restaurant will feature Southwest chimichangas, Cajun shrimp enchiladas, barbecued fajitas and street tacos, among other Tex-Mex dishes on a limited Restaurant Week Toledo menu. Each meal on the special menu will cost $14 and will be served all day, said owner Jeanie Kunzer. Patrons can also order from the regular menu if they choose, she said.

“We want to keep it nice and simple,” Ms. Kunzer said. “Restaurant Week is a great way to get people out, and it goes to a good cause.”

Restaurant Week Toledo is one of two large fund-raisers for Leadership Toledo, and it generates approximately $80,000 annually to support free youth leadership programming to high school students. Youth Leadership Toledo is a ten-month leadership development program geared to sophomores from more than 30 area high schools, and this year there are 58 students enrolled in the program, Mrs. Toney said.

In addition, the organization hosts a philanthropy program in partnership with the Toledo Community Foundation, in order for junior and senior students to participate in philanthropic endeavors. Last year, the students raised $25,000 for youth-serving organizations in the Toledo community, which was a record for the organization, Mrs. Toney said. Leadership Toledo also hosts youth conferences with special guest speakers focusing on issues such as self-awareness, she said.

“We really want these students to understand that you really don’t have to wait until tomorrow to be a leader. You can be a leader at ages 14, 15 and 16. Whether your community is Toledo or your community is your school, it’s important to step up and make sure that your voice is being heard,” Mrs. Toney said. “We are really working to empower students to do that. We want them to understand from a young age that their leadership matters and that they have the power to make change in the world.”

Leadership Toledo also hosts the Signature Program, which is a curriculum geared to adults. However, a fee is required to participate in those classes.

All programming is designed to “inspire community involvement and help people recognize Toledo as a special place to call home,” Mrs. Toney said.

“The purpose of the Signature Program is to transform a highly motivated group of individuals into a network of leaders with knowledge and commitment to benefit the entire area,” Mrs. Toney said. “In addition to providing on-site, experiential knowledge of the greater Toledo community, they’ll also get an understanding of how growing their leadership skills can positively impact other aspects of their lives.”