ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Volaris' Growth and Earnings Momentum Continues

By Adam Levine-Weinberg
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For most airlines, 2021 was the beginning of a multiyear recovery from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) , revenue and earnings surged well beyond pre-pandemic levels over the past year. On Thursday evening, the Mexican budget airline reported another quarter of excellent results to close out the year.

Rapid growth continues

Over the past two years, Volaris has solidified its position as the largest and strongest airline in Mexico. It gained market share as key rivals were forced to shrink, enabling the company to emerge with higher market share and capitalize on a robust demand recovery beginning last spring.

In the second quarter of 2021, Volaris' revenue jumped 38% compared to Q2 2019, as revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 22%. A quarter later, RASM growth moderated to 12%, but the company still posted a 35% revenue gain relative to the third quarter of 2019.

This revenue momentum continued last quarter. Volaris posted a stunning 43% revenue increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 on 27% capacity growth and a 13% uptick in RASM. Total revenue reached 14 billion pesos ($678 million).

Excellent margin performance

Back in October, Volaris' management projected that profitability would narrow somewhat compared to 2019 in the fourth quarter. The company estimated that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) margin would come in between 31% and 34% , down from 36.5% two years earlier.

Volaris outperformed that forecast, thanks to its strong RASM growth. The carrier's adjusted EBITDAR margin improved slightly to 37% last quarter. That enabled the company to grow adjusted net income by 21% over the strong profit it earned in Q4 2019. Adjusted earnings per American depositary share reached $0.65, easily beating analysts' estimates.

Expansion plans move forward

As of January 2021, Volaris was planning for very conservative near-term fleet expansion, because of the pandemic. At the time, its fleet plan called for ending 2021 with 87 jets, up from 86 at the beginning of the year and 82 at the end of 2019. The fleet was scheduled to grow to 93 jets by the end of 2022.

However, as its business gained traction during 2021, Volaris adopted more aggressive growth plans. The airline ultimately grew its fleet to 101 aircraft by year-end. It plans for more of the same in 2022, aiming to exit the year with 115 jets, assuming timely deliveries from Airbus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNYsh_0eQZ4YZN00

Image source: Volaris.

Based on this fleet plan, Volaris expects to expand capacity by more than 20% year over year, enabling revenue to grow to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion in 2021. Furthermore, Volaris ordered 39 more A321neo jets from Airbus last quarter. It now has 132 jets on firm order: 33 A320neos and 99 A321neos.

Don't fear the volatility

Oil prices have surged dramatically in recent months. That could weigh on profitability in the near term, as fuel is by far Volaris' largest expense. Last year, the company spent 28% of its revenue on fuel.

Investors shouldn't worry too much about this cost headwind. Volaris is rapidly upgrading its fleet to next-generation A320neos and A321neos that are extremely fuel efficient, mitigating the impact of higher prices. Furthermore, Volaris has a solid balance sheet -- far stronger than any of its competitors -- giving it the ability to withstand short-term earnings headwinds.

Over the past decade, Volaris has repeatedly emerged stronger from periods of earnings volatility. The same will probably be true now, setting the stage for strong revenue and earnings growth in the years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Volaris
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Volaris wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Adam Levine-Weinberg owns shares of Volaris. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Growth#Momentum#Stock#Volaris Lrb#Vlrs#Mexican#Rasm#Ebitdar#American
Benzinga

Recap: MiMedx Group Q4 Earnings

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MiMedx Group beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $1.14 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
Seeking Alpha

Continue Buying Airbnb On Strong Earnings

Airbnb's fundamentals and its underlying trend continue to get stronger. On January 12th, 2022, I rated Airbnb (ABNB) as a buy. I believed that the company's operations and execution strategy was in a position to capitalize on a strong underlying trend developing as the operational threat from the Covid-19 was diminishing.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Criteo: Continued Momentum Reinforces The Bull Case

Criteo follows up its Iponweb acquisition with another strong quarter. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), a leading provider of software and services related to performance-based digital advertising, recently reported a solid set of FQ4 '21 results but mildly disappointing guidance. On the heels of the Iponweb acquisition, however, I would urge investors to look past the near-term hiccups - the CRTO transformation is in play as it increasingly penetrates the $180-200 billion addressable market opportunity in open web e-commerce. While its core retargeting business is facing a decline over the coming years, I believe CRTO remains well-positioned post-Iponweb acquisition to navigate privacy headwinds through a more diversified business mix.
STOCKS
Reuters

DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), as demand for its nutritional products remained strong despite higher prices. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy