Susan Moore coach Natasha Smallwood remembers the excitement she saw in her players when she brought them to watch the state tournament as elementary school students. Following Tuesday’s 80-42 Class 3A girls state semifinal win over Southside-Selma, Smallwood and some of her current players recalled the trip and how it helped light a fire in them to make it one day when they were older.

SUSAN MOORE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO