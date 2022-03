LANSING, MI -- A Genesee County woman said she scared her husband when she tried telling him she’d won a $1.25 million Lotto 47 jackpot. “I purchase a Lotto 47 ticket for every drawing,” said the 71-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous. “I checked my ticket the morning after the drawing and started hollering when I realized I had won! It startled my husband, and he came in the room wondering what was wrong. I could barely get my words out to tell him that I’d won the Lottery!

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO