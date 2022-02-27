ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia could use ‘most unsavoury means’ to win in Ukraine, Truss warns

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Britain has said Vladimir Putin may be prepared to use “the most unsavoury means” to secure victory in Ukraine amid warnings he could unleash Moscow’s arsenal of battlefield nuclear weapons.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said any use of nuclear or chemical weapons would represent an “extremely serious escalation” of the conflict which could see Russian leaders brought before the International Criminal Court.

Her warning came after Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said that in the “worst-case scenario” Mr Putin could deploy low-yield tactical nuclear weapons if his forces fail to make a breakthrough.

