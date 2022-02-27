ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘No to war’: Wolves players wear t-shirts in support of Ukraine amid Russia conflict

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Wolves players warmed up for their match with West Ham wearing t-shirts with the message “No to war” in support of Ukraine.

West Ham also delivered a message at the London Stadium, offering support towards Andriy Yarmolenko with his name on the back of their warm-up shirts.

While captain Declan Rice raised a Yarmolenko shirt with his number seven as the teams lined up on the pitch ahead of kick-off.

The Ukrainian forward has been given compassionate leave by David Moyes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moyes confirmed that Yarmolenko was “upset” and would be given a few days off.

West Ham manager David Moyes discussed the gesture and the responsibility the Premier League holds with millions watching around the world.

“The message from football is a great message. The message from the Premier League and the players is a great message,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“Football is so important through the world. The Premier league is screened in every country of the world so everything we can do to tell everyone this is wrong is really important.

“I am pleased the players are supporting Andriy Yarmolenko as we all are but more importantly that we are all supporting Ukraine.”

