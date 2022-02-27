ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

26-Year-Old Killing In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtjFl_0eQZ2u0V00
Sound Avenue, near Northville Turnpike, in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened overnight on Long Island.

Police responded to the crash scene at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Riverhead, on Sound Avenue near Northville Turnpike.

The responding patrol units located the vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree, Riverhead Police said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was the operator, Ryan Dupuis, age 26, of the hamlet of Aquebogue in Riverhead, police said.

Dupuis was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The involved vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with any information on this accident is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500, ext 328. All calls will be kept confidential.

The following agencies also responded:

  • Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps,
  • Riverhead Fire Department,
  • Riverhead Police Detective Division

