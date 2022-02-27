ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Polybutene-1 Market Trends, Restraints, PESTEL Analysis, Growth and Opportunities (2022-2031) | LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Polybutene-1 Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Polybutene-1 market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sleep Mask Market - 29% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Apgroup.com & Christian Dior SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Mask Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the sleep mask market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Increasing consumer spending on BPC products in the region will facilitate the sleep mask market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions, with the Market to Reach $1.3 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
Reuters

Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules - report

LONDON (Reuters) - Almost all parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules set up after scandals more than 40 years ago, according to a new report. The marketing techniques can push women away...
WORLD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 126 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.77% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe a year-over-year growth of 2.24% in 2022. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitsui Chemicals#Market Research#Lyondellbasell#Market Competition#Pestel Analysis#Cagr#Swot Lrb#External Audit#Top Manufacturers#Production Revenue
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Truth About Cars

Cargo Ship Goes Down With Hold Full of German Automobiles

After two weeks of smoldering in the Atlantic Ocean, a cargo ship loaded with several thousand German automobiles has sunk. Packed with over 4,000 vehicles from Volkswagen Group, the Felicity Ace (pictured) originally gained notoriety for being a successful fire rescue mission conducted in open waters. But it was later revealed that a large number of the cars onboard were higher-end products from brands like Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini — making the salvage operation that followed likewise engaging.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
BUSINESS

