Impress your dentist with the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser

No matter how many times you've sat in a dentist's chair, you never can manage to tell them the truth about how often you floss. But the joke's on you, as any professional will quickly tell if you're lying through your (not-so-clean) teeth about it. It's just another reason you dread going to appointments like these.

Perhaps brushing and flossing feel like a chore simply because you're not using the right stuff. But with advanced dental tools like the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case , you'll actually start looking forward to your dental hygiene routine every day. It even comes with extra brushes and floss heads for a mere $69.95, nearly 75% off its regular price.

Named Amazon's Choice with 4.3 out of 5 stars and tons of online rave reviews, the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush is capable of removing stubborn plaque and hard-to-reach debris with bristles that vibrate at an incredible 38,000 sonic motions per minute. And with its two-minute auto-timer that buzzes every 30 seconds, you can be sure you spend enough time cleaning every part of your mouth, making brushing more efficient than ever before.

A clean mouth requires more than a good brushing, and that's why this package also includes a cordless water flosser to clean the nasty buildup of food and plaque in between your teeth. Far more efficient than your traditional floss, this device uses the power of water to gently but firmly reach those tough spots in your mouth, with three adjustable water pressures to choose from for your ultimate comfort.

Waterproof and safe to use for both adults and kids, the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush is great for the entire family to use. And since it comes with a handy charging station, carrying case, and travel bag, you can take the device with you anywhere, ensuring your mouth stays clean no matter what.

Get the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with Cordless Water Flosser & Travel Case at 74% off, making everything just $69.95, or get a two-pack for just $134.95.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

